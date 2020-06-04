‘Glee’ star apologizes for being difficult
NEW YORK — Former “Glee” star Lea Michele has apologized for being “unnecessarily difficult” on the set of the musical TV show after a co-star accused Michele of making her time there “a living hell.”
Michele issued a statement saying that while she didn’t recall any incident or judged anyone by their background, she was sorry and blamed her privilege and “immaturity.”
“I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people. Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,” she said.
The apology came two days after former co-star Samantha Marie Ware accused Michele of “traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.” Michele is white and Ware is black.
The controversy started when Michele tweeted a comment on the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressed his knee into in his neck while he pleaded for air in Minnesota.
Michele tweeted her support of Black Lives Matter movement and said police violence on black people must end. Ware responded by tweeting in all caps that Michele had made her first TV job a “living hell.”
Christian singer Amy Grant undergoes heart surgery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A publicist for Amy Grant says the contemporary Christian singer had open heart surgery on Wednesday to fix a heart condition she has had since birth.
Doctors discovered Grant had a heart condition called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return during a routine checkup. Velvet Kelm, her publicist, said Grant’s doctor said the surgery “couldn’t have gone better.”
Grant, who has been married to country singer Vince Gill for 20 years, is a six-time Grammy winner with well known crossover pop hits like “Baby, Baby,” “Every Heartbeat” and “That’s What Love is For.”