The witching season is upon us. If you’re looking-get into the spirit, you’ve come-the right place.
We’ve rounded up an assortment of family-friendly events you can check out from today through the end of the month, from parades and scary movie showings-trick-or-treating and more.
Parades and events
Today
- Halloween Light Competition, Cassville, Wis. 7 p.m. All lit houses in the village are eligible-compete. The winner will be announced Saturday, Oct. 23. For more information, call Village of Cassville Tourism at 608-725-5180.
Friday, Oct. 22
- Asbury (Iowa) Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. The parade route will run from Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2899 Hales Mill Road,-Asbury Park. For more information, call the Asbury Area Civic Recreation Center at 563-556-7106.
- Terror at the Grand Opera House: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Light Fright and 8-11 p.m. Full Fright, Friday, Oct. 22, through Sunday, Oct. 24, and Thursday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 31, 135 W. Eighth St. The cost is $7 for Light Fright and $12 for Full Fright.
- Katie’s Halloween Display, Katie’s Garden, Platteville, Wis. Free admission.
- Haunted Halls of Terror:
- 7-10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, though Saturday, Oct. 23, and Friday, Oct. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 31; St. Feriole Island, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Saturday, Oct. 23
- Julien Dubuque International Film Festival Fright Fest: 6 p.m. Allison-Henderson Park. Featured films include “Monster House” at 7 p.m.; a curated selection of short films by film festival alumni, including “Thank You for Staying,” “Cornbread” and “Overkill” at 8:30 p.m.; and “A Nightmare on Elm Street” at 10 p.m. Admission is free. Attendees are encouraged-bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers. The first 200-arrive will receive treat bags. The event will include popcorn, face painting and a cash prize costume contest for adults and children.
- Trunk-or-Treat Party: 1-3 p.m. Dodgeville (Wis.) courthouse parking lot.
- A Ghostly Gathering: 7-11 p.m. Shake Rag Alley, Mineral Point, Wis. Tickets are $25.
- “Revenge of the Crashing Witches,” presented by Fever River Puppeteers: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, through Sunday, Oct. 24; and Saturday, Oct. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 31, Hazel Green (Wis.) Opera House. Tickets are $5. Masks are required.
- Safe and Spooky Halloween: 3-6 p.m. Light Fright and 6:30-8 p.m. Full Fright, Stonefield Village, Cassville, Wis. Tickets are $5, with a 10% discount for members.
Sunday, Oct. 24
- Mad Scientist Fun Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. Events for ages 12 and younger include science experiments, live animal programs, a scavenger hunt with candy stations and a costume contest prize. Masks are encouraged, and activities will be spread throughout the campus-encourage social distancing. Tickets are $9.95 for nonmembers and free for members.
Monday, Oct. 25
- Dubuque County Library Murder Mystery Zoom Party: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register by Thursday, Oct. 21, at www.dubcolib.org/events/
- murder-mystery-zoom-party-2.
Thursday, Oct. 28
- Monsters on Main: 5-6:30 p.m. Hopkinton, Iowa. Trick-or-treating will take place from Kramer Trucking-East Street, with more activities at the Hopkinton Community Center.
- Downtown Dyersville’s (Iowa) Ghoul’s Night Out: 5-8 p.m. Check in and receive passport at Brew & Brew. The first 25-enter will receive a free gift. Return your completed passport-a participating business-try winning the grand prize. Costumes are encouraged.
Friday, Oct. 29
- Double Creature Feature Movie Night: 6-10 p.m. James Kennedy Public Library, Dyersville, Iowa.
- Night Walk at Wapello: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wapello Land and Water Reserve, Hanover, Ill.
- Maquoketa (Iowa) Area YMCA Trunk or Treat: 5:30-7 p.m.
- Galena (Ill.) Area Chamber of Commerce Balloon Glow: 6-8:30 p.m. Depot Park.
- Katie’s Halloween Garden: 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30, Platteville, Wis. Free admission.
- Galena (Ill.) River Fall Half Marathon & 8k: 8-11:30 a.m. along the Galena River Trail. Entry fee is $70. To sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/IL/Galena/GalenaRiverFallHalfMarathon8k.
Saturday, Oct. 30
- McGregor (Iowa) Halloween Parade and Festival: 9:30 a.m. For more information, call the McGregor and Marquette Chamber of Commerce at 563-873-2186.
- Monona (Iowa) Halloween Carnival: 10-11 a.m. MFL MarMac High School, Monona, Iowa.
- Galena (Ill.) Area Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade: 6:30-8 p.m. Main Street, Galena, Ill.
- Mineral Point (Wis.) Costume Contest: 10 a.m. Gundry House, 234 Madison Street, Mineral Point.
Saturday, Oct. 30
and Sunday, Oct. 31
- Monster Mash: Cassville, Wis. Costume contest at 11 a.m. Sunday, Anchor Inn Smokehouse.
- Spirits of Prairie du Chien (Wis.): 6-8 p.m. Fort Crawford Museum.
- The Halloween Ball: 7 p.m.-midnight, Ashton Hill Farm, Galena Ill.
Sunday, Oct. 31
- Bellevue (Iowa) Rotary Parade: 3-6 p.m. Cole Park Baseball Diamond. Prizes for the top five group and individual costumes. In case of rain, the parade will be in the Marquette Trinity Center Gym.
- Galena (Ill.) River Fall Half Marathon & 8k: 8 a.m.
- Children’s Halloween Open House: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. James Kennedy Public Library, Dyersville, Iowa.
- St. John’s Lutheran Church Halloween Open House, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Trick-or-treating
Trick-or-treat festivities will take place on Sunday, Oct. 31, unless otherwise noted.
Iowa
Asbury: 5:30-7 p.m.
Bellevue: 4-6 p.m.
Delhi: 5-7 p.m.
Cascade: Saturday, Oct. 30, 4-5:30 p.m.
Clayton: 6-8 p.m.
Colesburg: 4-6 p.m.
Delaware: 5-7 p.m.
Dubuque: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Dyersville: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Books for Treats Halloween Pop-Up-Library also will take place at the James Kennedy Public Library.
Earlville: 5-6:30 p.m.
Edgewood: 5-7 p.m.
Elkader: 5-7 p.m.
Epworth: 6-7 p.m.
Farley: 5:30-7 p.m.
Garnavillo: 4-7 p.m.
Greeley: 5-7 p.m.
Guttenberg: 5-7 p.m.
Holy Cross: 4:30-6 p.m.
Hopkinton: 5-7 p.m.
Luxemburg: 5-7 p.m.
Manchester: 5-7 p.m.
Maquoketa: 5-7 p.m.
Marquette: 4-7 p.m.
Miles: 4-6 p.m.
Monona: 5-8 p.m.
Peosta: 6-7:30 p.m.
Preston: 4-6 p.m.
Sabula: Saturday, Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m.
Ryan: 5-7 p.m.
Worthington: 5:30-7 p.m.
Volga: 4-6 p.m.
Illinois
East Dubuque: 4-6 p.m.
Elizabeth: 5-7 p.m.
Hanover: 5-7 p.m.
Savanna: 5-7 p.m.
Stockton: 5-7 p.m.
Warren: 5-8 p.m.
Wisconsin
Bagley: 5-7 p.m.
Belmont: 5-7 p.m.
Benton: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Bloomington: 3-6 p.m.
Cassville: 5-7:30 p.m.
Cuba City: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Darlington: 4-6 p.m.
Dickeyville: 5-7 p.m.
Fennimore: 3-6 p.m.
Harrison: 4-7 p.m.
Hazel Green: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Lancaster: 3-5:30 p.m.
Mineral Point: 4-6 p.m.
Platteville: 4-8 p.m.
Potosi & Tennyson: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
Prairie du Chien: 5-8 p.m.