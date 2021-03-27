Human beings are a bundle of contradictions. Each of us is filled with varied impulses, reactions, feelings and thoughts about the things that we experience every day.
These include our interactions with other people and our opinions about what is happening in the world around us. Some of the ways we interpret these everyday experiences produce inner conflict about how we should or should not respond.
One familiar situation involves how we reply to others on social media or by email. Sometimes our first impulse might not be the best choice.
Unfortunately, I have learned difficult lessons by reacting too quickly to things that bothered me or struck me the wrong way. It might be wise to take our time and think through our feelings in order to provide a more constructive response.
Civility is a practice needed for the well-being of every community and society. Civility involves choosing politeness and courtesy in our behavior or speech. When we sort through how others might receive what we say, we can offer something that will build up rather than tear down community.
Civil interactions require an attitude of basic respect for the dignity and worth of other people as human beings. This means living by the golden rule of treating others as you want to be treated.
Faith communities have resources to help us sort through our possible reactions to challenging relationships and polarizing issues in society. Taking the time to pray for guidance before reacting can help us orient ourselves according to our spiritual values.
Meditating on Scripture can ground us in the foundational conviction about loving one’s neighbor as oneself. Drawing upon cardinal virtues, such as prudence, justice, fortitude and temperance, can slow us down so that we respond as our best selves.
Prudence involves discernment of the best course of action. How can I contribute to the best possible outcome in these circumstances? Justice involves being fair to others. How can I interpret the words and actions of others in a generous way?
Fortitude involves patience and perseverance. How can I give others the opportunity to respond without defensiveness? Temperance involves remaining humble. How can I invite the other person to look for common ground?
Civility does not mean we avoid differences of opinion when engaging in the discussion of important issues. It does mean choosing how I become involved thoughtfully and wisely. We are living in a time of extreme polarization that divides communities.
It is time for us to reclaim the practice of civility by showing others respect and building up the common good. These commitments are rooted in spiritual values.