For a Galena, Ill., winery, the end of the grape harvesting season is cause for celebration.
Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery held its annual nouveau parade and celebration on Friday and Saturday. Galena Cellars has a tasting room at 111 N. Main St. and another tasting room and vineyard at 4746 N. Ford Road.
Britt White, brand ambassador for Galena Cellars, said this is the 38th year of the celebration, and her family has been involved with the festivities for three generations. White’s mother, Christine Lawlor-White, and her uncle, Scott Lawlor, founded the winery in 1985.
“With the nouveau wine celebration, we are celebrating the community and welcoming everyone to have a good time with us and move into the slower months of the year and breathe a little,” Britt said.
Typically, she said grapes for Galena Cellars’ red wine are picked in August and September, and they are aged for six to 18 months before being bottled.
However, nouveau wine is made from grapes harvested the same year as the wine is bottled.
“From grape to glass, it’s about a six-week process,” Britt said. “It’s made really quickly. It’s a celebration wine. It’s a fruit-forward, easy-drinking wine to kick off our 2022 vintage. You can sip on it and enjoy it, and you don’t necessarily have to pair it with anything. It’s always great for the Thanksgiving table.”
Galena Cellars President and winemaker Eric White — Britt’s brother — said nouveau is a fun yet challenging wine to make.
“The grapes were harvested in mid-September, and you have to have the wine ready to release the third week of November,” he said. “From a winemaking perspective, it’s very challenging in a sense. You kind of have to rush the process. It’s always tricky to make a young wine drinkable now and hopefully a few years down the road.”
The nouveau tradition started in France and Eric said Gamay noir grapes traditionally are used.
“What we like to do is honor local grape growers, so the past three or four years we’ve chosen to use Frontenac grapes,” he said. “The Frontenac that we use is grown in Illinois and Iowa. I think it’s a really perfect variety to make the nouveau out of, since it has a really high acidity.”
Since the nouveau wine is lighter, Eric said the process to make it is a little bit different than most red wines. The grapes are fermented in their skins for three or four days as opposed to 14. After the grapes are pressed, it is then fermented cold like a white wine to preserve the wine’s fruity characteristics.
For the nouveau celebration, Britt said Galena Cellars hosted a luncheon on Friday, followed by a parade down Main Street where a bottle of nouveau is passed out to all the shop owners.
“It’s really fun because there’s actually been a handful of folks that have been coming since 1985,” she said. “The whole staff and family look forward to it each year.”
Britt added that a local artist is commissioned to create the nouveau label each year. This year, Alison Schoenrock created a label featuring former President Ulysses S. Grant enjoying a class of nouveau as a nod to Grant’s 200th birthday this year.
In addition to the nouveau wine, Britt said Galena Cellars also has several other wines released this month.
One of those is called Petite Peal, made from locally-grown red grapes that are aged for about a year in Blaum Bros. Distilling Co. barrels, giving the wine a bourbon influence.
Britt said they will also have two fruit wines they haven’t had in a while: A cherry wine and a pomegranate wine.
“We do source locally as much as we can to showcase what we can grow here in the region,” she said. “We’re putting the Illinois wine on the map here and always doing new things. When my mom was winemaker, we had about 50 to 60 wines on the menu. When my brother became winemaker, he wanted to cut the list down, but he actually has exponentially grown the list.”
Eric said making more than 60 wines, as Galena Cellars does, is atypical for wineries. Others across the country make around five to 10 varieties.
But he said the wine club has allowed him to experiment with more varieties and styles.
“I really enjoy the science aspect of winemaking, and the wine club has really opened up that door for us,” he said. “I’m very appreciative of those customers that trust us and follow us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.