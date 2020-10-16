A mural and oversized sculptures aim to redefine University of Dubuque’s Bisignano Art Gallery this month with the art gallery’s latest exhibit, “Ali Hval: Guilt, Enamel.”
The exhibit will be open through Sunday, Oct. 30, in the art gallery at Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St., and is free for the public to attend.
“The show’s title, like the imagery involved, show the artist’s sense of humor and love of puns,” said Alan Garfield, director of the art gallery, in a press release. “The work has been called, variously, oversized and decorative door knockers or very large earrings. In truth, these large sculptures are neither and a bit of both.”
Hval, who lives in Iowa City, received her master of fine arts in painting and drawing from the University of Iowa in 2019. Her work is interdisciplinary, combining painting, fabric, ceramic, sculpture and installation.
An avid muralist, Hval has completed more than 14 public murals and projects across the Midwest.
“My current work spotlights how I establish relationships with the sheer amount of stuff I encounter and how I absorb those encounters with my own sensibilities,” Hval said in a press release.
Gallery hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, during the academic year. Until further notice, no more than 10 patrons are allowed in the gallery at one time. Patrons should wear a face covering.
The exhibit also will be displayed virtually with photos, artist statements and video tours. Patrons can visit “Ali Hval: Guilt, Enamel” virtually at gallery.dbq.edu/Oct20.