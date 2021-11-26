Event: “A Very Electric Christmas,” Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Times/dates: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: Starting at $19 for the general public; $10 for youth; $5 lap seats for ages 3 and younger, with the purchase of an adult ticket; starting at $14 for UD faculty and staff, alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans; $5 for UD students. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets are available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/
heritagecenter.
Synopsis
• Performed by Lightwire Theater, “A Very Electric Christmas” tells the story of Max, a young bird that is blown off course during a snowstorm. He ends up alone and lost at the North Pole. Max’s adventure begins when he encounters caroling worms and dancing poinsettias. He also meets nutcracker soldiers, mischievous mice and an evil rat king.
Tidbits
• The family-friendly holiday show features light and dance accompanied by holiday hits from Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey, Tchaikovsky and more.
• Internationally recognized for its electroluminescent artistry, Lightwire Theater was featured as a semi-finalist on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and were winners of Tru TV’s “Fake Off.” The New Orleans-based group combines theater and technology to bring stories to life in complete darkness.
• Each Lightwire Theater performance is an interpretation of a story told by dancers and glow-in-the-dark puppets.
• Ian Carney and Corbin Popp, Lightwire Theater’s co-creators, met in New York City while dancing in Twyla Tharp’s “Movin’ Out” on Broadway. The two made a connection as they discovered their mutual love of art, theater and technology. Along with their wives, Eleanor and Whitney, they began to experiment with shapes and designs to develop puppetry-based neon creatures.
• The process of building the electroluminescent characters starts with the creators and cast. They build from recyclable materials, including aluminum rods, election signs, skate board wheels, dryer ducting, plumbing supplies, PVC pipes, fishing poles, duct tape, zip ties and backpacks. Black fabric is added to the sculpture for dimension, then lined with electroluminescent wire, known as “el wire.”
• Two free events will take place prior to “A Very Electric Christmas.” They include a reception in conjunction with “Celebrate: Living and Learning in Ethiopia” from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bisignano Art Gallery. The exhibit will run through Tuesday, Nov. 30. University of Dubuque Tuba Christmas also will celebrate the sounds of the season performed by UD students and faculty as well as area musicians from 3 to 3:30 p.m. on Knapp Stage in CyberCafé.