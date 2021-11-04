The Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road, will host Guys in Ties Improv, an award-winning improv comedy troupe from the Quad Cities, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.

The troupe will create a new show based on suggestions from the audience.

The show is appropriate for audiences of all ages.

Tickets are $22. Discounts are available for groups of 20 or more.

For tickets and more information, call 563-588-3377 or visit www.belltowertheater.net.

Tags

Recommended for you