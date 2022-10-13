Jon Troast

Jon Troast

 Courtney Davidson Contributed

GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St., will welcome singer-songwriter Jon Troast to its Songwriters Showcase this month.

Troast, of Bloomington, has been a full-time musician for 13 years. He began playing in coffee shops, bars and churches to build his repertoire.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.