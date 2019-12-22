”The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza With the Cast of SEAL Team,” 7 p.m. on CBS Host Drew Carey welcomes actor David Boreanaz, AJ Buckley and some of their co-stars from the hit military drama “SEAL Team” for this prime time edition of the long-running daytime game show.
Movie: “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” 7 p.m. on Hallmark
Sarah and Liam (Tricia Helfer, Eric Mabius) have known each other their whole lives, much of which they’ve spent in competitions with each other. It’s going on in their adulthood. Soon both Liam and Sarah realize their competitive instincts are starting to get the better of them in this seasonal romantic comedy.
Movie: “A Date By Christmas Eve.” 7 p.m. on Lifetime
Vanessa Lengies (“Glee”) stars in this 2019 holiday fantasy as Chelsea Simms, a kind-hearted brand strategist who discovers that her work for a popular dating app called The Nice List somehow has granted her magical powers.
“A Home for the Holidays with Idina Menzel,” 8 p.m. on CBS
Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (“Wicked,” Disney’s “Frozen” movie blockbusters) hosts the 21st annual edition of this yuletide special, which as always shines a spotlight on the rewards of adoption.
“Mr. Robot,” 8 p.m. on USA
When Sam Esmail’s diabolically twisty thriller about an unstable young cybersecurity engineer premiered in 2015, leading man Rami Malek was a promising newcomer, best known for his supporting work in the “Night at the Museum” movie comedies. Tonight, as Malek says farewell to the role of troubled Elliot Alderson in the two-part finale.
“Holiday Gingerbread Showdown,” 9 p.m. on Food Network
A finale called “Gingerbread Gremlins Attack” wraps up the four-part season 2, as host Paige Davis gives the three finalists one week to build gingerbread showpieces that bring the horror movie comedy “Gremlins” to life, to mark the 35th anniversary of that film’s release.