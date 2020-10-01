Barry White was known for his bass-baritone that delivered such low-n-slow ballads as “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe.” Unfortunately, his easygoing style didn’t prevent him from dying from complications of high blood pressure. It’s a risk more and more Americans face every year, despite the push for regular screening and the availability of effective antihypertension medications.
According to a study presented at the American Heart Association’s Hypertension 2020 Scientific Sessions with the pessimistic title “Hypertension Control in the U.S. 2009-2018: Rapidly Reversing Years of Progress,” between 1999-2000, around 32% of Americans were able to maintain a healthy blood pressure of 140/90mmHg or less (the guidelines that year). By 2013-2014, the number had risen to more than half (54.5%). Bravo! But by 2015-2016, there was a 6% drop to 48%. And, as of 2017-2018, fewer than 44% of U.S. adults had a heart-healthy blood pressure.
In 2017, the measure of a healthy blood pressure was lowered from 140/90mmHg to 130/80mmHg, because research shows earlier interventions prevent heart attack and strokes. But we suggest you go lower and aim for 115/75. After all, around half a million folks will die this year from HBP-related causes.
So, sign on to reverse the national trend by adopting three tried-and-true interventions: 1) get 300 minutes of exercise weekly; 2) maintain a healthy weight through a plant-based diet that eliminates highly-processed foods and red meats; and 3) know your numbers and talk to your doc about medication if lifestyle intervention doesn’t help enough.