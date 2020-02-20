Event: The Golden Dragon Acrobats, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $25-$39 for the general public in advance, $30-$44 the day of the show; $19-$34 for alumni, military and veterans in advance, $24-$39 the day of the show; $15 for students and children in advance, $20 the day of the show. A Family 4-pack is available, which admits two adults and two children to the performance for $49. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Tidbits
- The Golden Dragon Acrobats combine award-winning acrobats, traditional dance, costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques.
- Directed by founder Danny Chang, the group represents a time-honored tradition that began more than 25 centuries ago.
- Performing feats on chairs stacked 10 stories high, the 25-member troupe has traveled to 50 states and more than 65 countries on five continents.
- The Golden Dragon Acrobats has received two prestigious New York Drama Desk Award nominations for its Broadway performances.
- A free CyberCafé Knapp Stage Pre-Show Concert featuring the UD Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Nolan Hauta, will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. in Heritage Center.