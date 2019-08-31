“Say Yes to the Dress,” 7 p.m. on TLC
After Randy hears of an unlucky bride who lost her dream wedding dress to the California wildfires, he and Kleinfeld owner Ronnie Rothstein decide to bring the young woman, Eryka, to New York for the shopping experience of her life in the new episode “Cinderella Gone Wrong.” She’s stunned and teary when Ronnie gives her a dazzling dress as a gift.
“Mountain Mamas,” 10 p.m.
on HGTV
In the new episode “Expanding Mountain Home Upgrade,” Jackie and Trecie’s latest clients are Janis and Jennifer, who are outgrowing their home, which they share with their two girls. They’re also concerned about some rot that’s growing on the south wall of their residence. Jackie and Trecie are ready to help but soon see it’ll be a challenge to do the work needed under budget.