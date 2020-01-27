“9-1-1: Lone Star,” 7 p.m. on Fox
Judd (Jim Parrack) accuses Owen (Rob Lowe) of giving preferential treatment to TK (Ronen Rubinstein) in a new episode called “Texas Proud,” and the circulation of another viral rescue video leaves Marjan (Natacha Karam) feeling ostracized at her new mosque. While the team responds to an accident at a grain silo, Owen tries to help Michelle (Liv Tyler) uncover new information about her sister’s disappearance.
“No Passport Required,”
8 p.m. on PBS
Chef and host Marcus Samuelsson continues Season 2 of this culinary series exploring the rich diversity of immigrant traditions and cuisines in American communities with a visit to Houston. Local foodies have embraced eateries serving vibrant West African dishes from Nigeria, Senegal and Liberia, foundations of the soul food movement that came here through slavery.