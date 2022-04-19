Synopsis: With unprecedented access inside trauma therapy sessions with veterans dealing with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), “HERE. IS. BETTER.” tells some very personal soldiers’ stories.
Individuals featured in the film include politician Jason Kander, who left the Kansas City mayoral race in 2018 to seek treatment; a Vietnam war vet haunted by events he witnessed more than 50 years ago; and the voices of often overlooked female veterans.
All of them are seeking the keys to unlock their places of hurt and pain.
Behind the scenes: Veterans are more than twice as likely to suffer from PTSD as civilians, but the root causes of the disorder are wide-ranging.
“Trauma comes in all forms,” Stephanie Schwartz, a member of the documentary film team, said. Sexual or physical assault, natural disasters, abuse, exposure to violence, serious health issues or the death of a loved one. This film is meant to help veterans who have experienced trauma, but also to help audiences who may be experiencing the aftermath of any devastating event and have no idea where or how to find a path forward.”
Schwartz said the collective trauma of the past two years as the world grappled with a pandemic has highlighted the need for effective mental-health treatment.
“Free from stigma,” she said. “It’s more important than ever.”
The ultimate goal of the film is to give the audience hope.
“We wanted to show people suffering from trauma, and their loved ones, that good help is out there,” Schwartz said. “If they take that first step to get treatment, they can get better.”
She said the filmmakers hope “HERE. IS. BETTER.” will generate conversations about community involvement as well.
“We hope the great community will discuss how they can reach out a hand to help,” she said.