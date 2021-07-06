If your birthday is today: Explore engaging, creative endeavors that broaden your perspective. Refuse to let outsiders interfere with your plans. Change begins with you, so follow your heart and put your energy where it counts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Do what feels right and makes you happy. Take responsibility for your life and your livelihood. Step into the spotlight if it will help you reach your objective. Don't let anyone meddle in your affairs.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Work to improve your relationships with honesty and integrity. Limit overspending and taking on responsibilities that don't belong to you. Choose to be fair.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Nothing will be as it appears. Double-check information and don't rely on others. Spend more time on details, and use your imagination to outsmart someone who offers an exaggerated point of view.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Stand alone and finish what you start. Don't listen to someone who can't support their claims. Choose peace over chaos, and you'll come out on top. Romance is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You'll face opposition if you are too open about your intentions. Iron out any foreseeable problems before you share your plans. Changes you make at home will improve your lifestyle.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) State the facts and proceed to the finish line. Your strength and courage will motivate others to help you reach your objective. Beware temptation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Cut your overhead and free up cash for something you want to do that will improve your life and an important relationship. Trust your intuition to help you make the right decision.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Spend more time at home or with someone who makes a difference in your life. Discussions will lead to plans that will add stability to a meaningful relationship. Listen to your heart.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Be careful what you say. Sensitive issues will erupt if you don't choose your words wisely. Someone you think you can trust will let you down or lead you astray. Verify all the information you receive.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Reach out to someone who can offer sound advice. Clear up a work-related situation before agreeing to something that may stand between you and a job prospect. Personal improvements will be heartening.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) When in doubt, take a step back and let matters unfold naturally. Don't feel pressured to get involved in something that doesn't line up with your beliefs.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take better care of yourself and avoid unpredictable situations. Pay attention to detail, and respectfully present your thoughts. Tell the truth and stand behind your word.
