In 1986, Mary Potter Kenyon moved to Iowa City with her husband, two children and a third on the way.
A neighbor — another Mary — showed up at the door one day with a plate of chocolate chip cookies. It was the beginning of a beautiful pen pal friendship.
“We moved away a year later, but we promised to write each other,” said Kenyon, who now lives in Dubuque.
That 33-year pen pal friendship is going strong and resulted in a book. In “Mary & Me: A Lasting Link Through Ink,” Kenyon and her co-author and pen pal, Mary Jedlicka Humston, chronicle their relationship-by-mail.
“When my husband died, our relationship changed,” Kenyon said. “Mary drove to see me in Manchester once a month, every month, for 18 months. She’d take me out to lunch and ask me questions no else dared to ask. Then, she’d let me talk.”
Their letter-writing continued, but Kenyon said those lunches deepened their friendship.
“We’re still writing letters several times a week,” she said. “If a week goes by and we haven’t heard from the other, we pick up the phone.”
Google “lost art,” and letter writing is at the top of the list. But Google “pen pals,” and you’ll get more than 17 million results.
The art of letter writing is far from lost. In fact, it’s thriving.
Family tradition
Beth Triplett, of Asbury, Iowa, has many of the letters her mother wrote to her.
“Seeing the letters and envelopes my mom sent, they’re a part of her,” she said.
Triplett, 60, sends a postcard every day to her special needs sister, Laura, who lives in North Aurora, Ill. She also corresponds by with her sister, Meg, who lives Boston.
“It’s not a chore to write letters,” Triplett said. “I enjoy it. It’s a relaxing and positive activity.”
Triplett takes advantage of her down time to write cards or letters.
“Part of the secret to writing letters is to have materials with you at all times,” she said. “I shoot off a note card while I’m in line at the car wash, or while I’m waiting for a meeting to start.”
Triplett said there’s something magical about snail mail.
“There’s just something great about getting or sending a letter,” she said. “Every time I drop those envelopes in the mailbox, I know I’m spreading joy.”
Keeping the gadgets at bayFour-year-old Daniel Schlitter, of Dubuque, hasn’t lived in an age where the push of a button didn’t bring instant results.
But thanks to the efforts of his mother, Elizabeth Palmer, Daniel is a huge fan of snail mail.
When Elizabeth says, “Daniel, you got a letter from Tom,” the 4-year-old can’t wait to rip open the envelope.
Tom Richard, a friend and former co-worker of Elizabeth’s, lives not far from the Palmer home. He is in his 80s and began sending snail mail to Elizabeth and Daniel when he was house-bound with health issues.
Elizabeth, 28, is a publishing specialist at Kendall Hunt Publishing in Dubuque. She wants to be sure that her love of words and of writing letters and cards is passed on to her son and that it won’t be overshadowed by technology.
“Everything is so fast-paced,” she said. “It’s important to be in the moment and be intentional about it. Picking up a pen, putting pen to paper, it just makes everything more relaxing.”
Palmer has chosen not to have an internet connection or cable TV in her home. Her cellphone does have mobile data, and Daniel knows how to use it.
“I know that we live in a digital world, but I do try to limit time on the cell phone,”she said. “He might watch a movie trailer for something we might see or look at the weather, but he doesn’t have a personal tablet or computer of his own.”
Daniel is just learning to write, but he and his mom spend time every week practicing his skills together.
“There’s something about sending a card or letter through the mail,” Palmer said. “It’s a little surprise, like sending a hug.”
Stephanie Grutz, 31, of Dubuque, agrees that there is magic in a handwritten note and, like Palmer, she wants to pass that philosophy on to her children.
“A note has a way of touching a person that an email never could,” she said. “I want to teach my children the importance of that as they grow up.”
Connections lost and found
Jan Haverland’s father, Syl, spent some of his World War II army service stationed in Germany.
In 1946, he had to leave his pregnant girlfriend, who he had met at the local zoo.
Ilona Scheuerlein, now 73, the daughter from that relationship, eventually reunited with her father.
Jan Haverland, 63, of Dubuque, has been writing to her half-sister since they discovered each other 20 years ago. While they have started to communicate more via email, they have a unique way of exchanging handwritten letters.
“We make an effort to hand write letters and attach them to our emails,” she said.
The sisters have visited each other several times, but writing letters is a big part of how they keep in touch.
“We are very close, and it’s amazing how much we have in common,” Haverland said.
Kenyon, who presents letter writing workshops at Iowa libraries, said science has proven that letter-writing is a good thing.
“Writing a letter or a note of gratitude is good for our health,” Kenyon said. “And it’s good for the receiver, too.”