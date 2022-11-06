Nine hundred.
That’s the number of trick-or-treaters my husband and I hosted last week at our humble abode.
To put it more accurately: 900 unique trick-or-treaters whom we defined as “a person who willingly approached us to receive and did receive candy. Parents, pets, repeat visitors and other parties who were not actively begging for candy were not included.”
Each year, my husband measures the number of trick-or-treaters with a handheld tally counter. This year, he took matters a step further and measured the number who visited our house per minute, crafting a chart that showed our peak time took place at 7:10 p.m., when we received 20 trick-or-treaters.
We didn’t even go all out with Halloween decor like our pals down the street, Mike and Stasia Brannon, who received 1,358 trick-or-treaters.
It might seem to onlookers as though we’re a neighborhood with far too much time (and perhaps candy budget) on our hands. But on the contrary, it’s all a part of the fun of living on South Grandview Avenue.
This marks the 11th year my husband and I have called it home — in a twist of fate, across the street from the house in which my husband grew up.
Although we’ve contemplated living in other locations, there is something about the culture and community of South Grandview that makes it unlike any neighborhood in the city.
It’s not the kind of place where neighbors return home after a hard day’s work, the garage door opens, shuts, and the next time they’re seen is when the garage door opens again the next morning.
Someone always is grilling (even in the winter). You always can catch the aroma of a bonfire roaring somewhere. And Saturday mornings always are met with the faint hum of lawnmowers in the summer, snow blowers in the winter and some power tool signaling the project of a weekend warrior throughout the year.
In the spring and summer, pink and white peonies, and flowering trees bloom from its central median. The green space established in 1908 historically is known as Peony Trail. It was planted in memory of Edwin B. Lyons’ wife, Ella — a project that took root in 1938.
Due to its level sidewalk terrain, people can be found walking or cycling with friends, kids and dogs during all hours.
The annual Grandview Gallop is a favorite, where runners and walkers hit the pavement one early Saturday morning in the summer. Neighbors not participating have been known to sit on their front porches, cheering competitors on and handing out bottles of water. Kids often set up makeshift lemonade stands.
When it comes to holidays, we know how to host a party. And Halloween isn’t the only excuse we use to get festive.
During the Fourth of July, American flags wave from lampposts. Many homes proudly display red, white and blue bunting from porches and overhangs. All of this is in preparation for the Dubuque Golf & Country Club’s annual fireworks display from its golf course.
Here, laughter and conversation emanate from neighbors hosting back or front yard parties. Visitors from other parts of the city stake out vacant spots along streets and sidewalks with folding chairs to catch the spectacular show from the sky, sparklers ablaze.
For Christmas, if the holiday lights and other decorations aren’t enough to get you in the spirit of the season, a short trek just off South Grandview to Plymouth Court for its annual luminary will do it. For 87 years, neighbors fill bags with sand and lights that line the streets, greeting passersby on Christmas night.
South Grandview is the kind of neighborhood where people look out for one another. Neighbors can be counted on to help rake leaves, shovel and disperse salt upon icy walkways.
People who have lived there forever can tell you about everyone who has ever lived on South Grandview. People who are new to the neighborhood are welcomed, as we were, with Tupperware filled with cookies.
And, of course, as the trick-or-treaters know well, South Grandview boasts the biggest supply of candy that welcomes visitors to experience our shared pride in a little slice of community we call ours in Dubuque.
As one gets older, the craving for community only seems to grow stronger. And how lucky have my husband and I been to have fallen into a great one — even if it has meant perhaps taking out a second mortgage for Halloween candy from year to year.
