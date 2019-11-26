“Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry,” 8 p.m. on NBC
One of the most beloved stars in country music history is honored in this new two-hour special, which celebrates Dolly Parton’s 50 years at the iconic Grand Ole Opry. Parton herself will perform several of her biggest hits on that very stage, in front of a live audience, but a number of her friends.
“Empire,” 8 p.m. on Fox
As she takes her first steps back into the music business, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) spots an artist with enormous raw talent whom Lucious (Terrence Howard) dismissed years ago in the new episode “Do You Remember Me.” Elsewhere, Lucious discovers he has a lot more in common with Yana (guest star Kiandra Richardson) then he had expected while they spend a day together in the city. Andre (Trai Byers) pulls out all the stops to entice a reluctant artist to sign with Empire. Amanda Detmer guest stars.
“Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season,” 9 p.m. on HBO
She’s almost universally recognized as the greatest female skier ever, but Lindsey Vonn’s storied career has followed a remarkable course marked by twists and turns and, especially in its final chapter, some dramatic peaks and valleys. This feature-length 2019 documentary presents a surprisingly intimate chronicle of this iconic athlete’s last competitive sports campaign, interspersed with a look back at Vonn’s transcendent career, which took her from child prodigy to decorated Olympian and ultimately beloved global superstar.
“Dead Ringer,” 9:30 p.m. on TCM
Bette Davis chews twice the scenery in this 1964 thriller about a penniless schemer who murders her wealthy twin and attempts to take her place. Karl Malden, Peter Lawford, Philip Carey, Jean Hagen and Estelle Winwood also star in the film, which was directed by Paul Henreid — Davis’ leading man in “Now, Voyager.” TCM screens this Davis fan favorite as part of its salute to the actress as November’s Star of the Month.