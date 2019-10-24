Play: “Big Fish”
Performers: Dubuque Senior High School.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 1-2; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 2-3.
Site: Dubuque Senior High School, 1800 Clarke Drive, Lamb-Hedeman Auditorium.
Cost: $10 for reserved seating, $12 at the door. Tickets are available at www.dbqsenior.booktix.com, or at the door one hour prior to the performance.
Synopsis
Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the film directed by Tim Burton, the musical adaptation tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. Edward’s larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him — most of all, his devoted wife, Sandra. But their son Will, who is about to have a child, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales.
Tidbits
- “Big Fish” is based on Daniel Wallace’s 1998 novel, “Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions.”
- The 2003 film, “Big Fish,” was written by John August and directed by Tim Burton. It starred Ewan McGregor.
- As a musical, “Big Fish” premiered on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre on Sept. 5, 2013, and received five Tony Award nominations.
- Senior’s production will include a cast, crew and orchestra of more than 100 students.
- The cast features junior Gavin Hall as Edward Bloom and senior Samantha Barklow as Sandra Bloom.
- The orchestra for the production includes 25 students and will be seen onstage for the performance.