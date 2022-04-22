If your birthday is today: A passionate approach to life, love and happiness will get you where you want to go. The customs you follow will give you a different perspective regarding what's possible.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Get clearance from anyone or any organizations that might hinder your progress. A change of scenery will serve as inspiration.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Leave nothing undone or for someone else to finish. Work alone and pay attention to detail. Leave nothing to chance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take the initiative to use your imagination. Working with someone you love will bring you closer. Shared expenses are favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Learn from those with experience. Hone your skills, be open to suggestions and prepare to turn your goal into a reality. Leave nothing to chance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Attend events that offer a platform to show everyone what you have to offer. Consider partnering with someone who shares your objective. Romance is on the rise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Control your spending and avoid situations that involve shared expenses. Implement a tight budget, and take care of time-sensitive matters.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Put your plan in motion. You can get things done your way if you refuse to let others meddle in your affairs.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Do your best to dodge an argument. Look at what you are trying to achieve, and turn your attention to reaching your goals.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Make adjustments that allow you to take advantage of current opportunities. Don't let fear stop you from getting what you want.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Shut down anyone trying to coax you to get involved in something that doesn't fit into your plans. Don't lose sleep over what others think.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't limit what you can do due to a lack of confidence. If you want something, say so, and show everyone what you can accomplish.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't expect to get something for free. Show your willingness to do the work. Someone will take advantage of you if you are too accommodating. Put your responsibilities first.