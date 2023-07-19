Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Work quietly behind the scenes. A steady pace will pay off by adding stability and security to your life. Make home improvements that encourage better living conditions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Educational pursuits will pay off. Communication based on respect and helping others will open doors. Look for unique investments.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't expect too much from others. Gauge your time carefully to ensure you can finish what you start. Interference will force you to think fast. Be ready for anything.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Put your energy and enthusiasm where they count. What you experience and learn will help get you moving. Set goals.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Reach out to see who's available to help. Having a foolproof plan will put your mind at ease and encourage others to join your team.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Observe before you act. Use intuitive guidance to help choose your best option. Choose a positive course of action over revenge.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be resourceful and verify information. Put together a self-improvement plan. Romance is in the stars.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Leave behind what isn't working for you. Lower your overhead and tidy up loose ends. Altering how you handle money or deal with shared expenses will get you back on track.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) The wrong people, places and projects will attract you. Don't let spontaneity take the reins. Change your investment plan.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Attend an event involving innovative investment strategies and money management. Getting a glimpse of the possibilities will encourage you to embrace change.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Mix work and play. Your personality will attract help. Speak from the heart; someone you want to know better will listen.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Simplify your life. It's better to do one thing meticulously than to spread yourself too thin. Don't let sensitive issues force you in an unwise direction.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't let anger get in the way. Focus on what's important, and don't let others interfere with your progress. Use your imagination.
July 19
