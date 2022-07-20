If your birthday is today: Align yourself with stable, hardworking people. Put your energy into something that counts and making the world around you a better place. Don't wait; change begins with you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) Find a method that works for you. Limit your responsibilities. Know what you want and be intent on following through with your plans.

