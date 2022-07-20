If your birthday is today: Align yourself with stable, hardworking people. Put your energy into something that counts and making the world around you a better place. Don't wait; change begins with you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Find a method that works for you. Limit your responsibilities. Know what you want and be intent on following through with your plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Stop worrying about what others do. Don't let compliments go to your head, causing you to offer too much to something that doesn't benefit you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Do your thing and bask in the glory. Don't overreact. A plan executed with precision will change the way others see you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Emotional challenges will surface if you let things get to you. Size up situations before you launch a counterattack. Ask questions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You know how to play, but losing doesn't come easy. Don't let anger seep in and turn into something you cannot control. Keep your emotions under control.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Spend more time nurturing what you've worked to acquire. Building a solid home base takes ingenuity and resources.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Having a flexible attitude will encourage positive change. Don't put up with those taking advantage of your kind heart.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Waiting around for others or following someone else's lead will not get you where you want to go. You'll find your calling if you are honest.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Take a unique approach to something you long to master. The skills you gain will inspire you and lead to valuable opportunities. Someone you least expect will offer sage advice.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Refuse to let your emotions step in and ruin things for you. Put your ego aside and do what you do best. Let the results speak for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Be observant, but don't think everyone else has answers or insight into what you can or should do next. Only you can decide your strengths and weaknesses.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Hunker down and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results. Consider your dreams and push forward. It's OK to be different and to trust and believe in yourself. Say what's on your mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.