Legumes — what the heck are they anyway? And why can’t you just say “beans”? Well, the word legumes first appeared in English around 1600 and comes from the Latin verb “legere” — to pick a crop. And what a crop it is!
Legumes include beans — and much more. Among the thousands of types, favorites include butter, pinto, lima, navy, black-eyed, cranberry, cannellini, red kidney, adzuki, black and soya beans; chickpeas; peas, split peas; and lentils. When they’re dried, they are called pulses (not because they’re good for your heart, although they are). And if they’re ground, they produce gluten-free flour for pastas, falafels and breads.
The many pluses of pulses? They’re an excellent source of plant protein (especially chickpeas, split peas and lentils) and provide many other nutrients, such as iron and zinc. Their high fiber content also makes them heart- and gastro-healthy (even if you can get a touch gassy).
Unfortunately, pop-nutritionists say some of legumes’ phytochemicals — specifically lectins, phytates and tannins — interfere with your digestion and block absorption of nutrients. But that’s not the case if the legumes are soaked, cooked, boiled, sprouted or fermented. Those techniques substantially reduce the dose of those anti-nutrients and increase the bioavailability of legumes’ highly beneficial vitamins and minerals. Boiling ‘em for 10 minutes does the trick. Canned beans need to be sufficiently heated too.
So bean me up, Scotty. Because replacing meat with legumes several times a week can help control blood sugar levels, reduce your risk for cardiovascular disease and increase your lifespan.