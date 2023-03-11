Editor’s note: This is the 21st of an ongoing series that highlights the stained-glass art collections of tri-state worship spaces. Look for the next installment the first Saturday of April.
MANCHESTER, Iowa — Louis-René Petit, renowned throughout France as a master stained-glass designer and artist from the mid-20th century to his death in 2007, created only one stained-glass piece that is displayed outside of Europe.
At St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Manchester, the massive 50-foot-by-30-foot stained-glass panel is one of a kind. Not only is it believed to be the only Petit-designed stained glass in the U.S., it is also one of the largest stained-glass panels in existence.
St. Mary’s was founded as Assumption Parish in 1875. Missionary priests had been serving the area for two decades, and a limestone building finally gave area families a permanent church home. In 1938, the parish changed its name to St. Mary’s.
In 1960, a mid-century modern church was erected with a new rectory, and the parish commissioned the stained-glass window from D’Almans Studio in Paris, France. The window was installed in time for the first Mass in the new church on Dec. 8, 1964.
“We don’t know how that connection (to Petit) was made,” the Rev. Gabriel Anderson, the current pastor at St. Mary’s, said. “Somebody knew somebody, I’m sure.”
The panel is 91 sections of faceted glass connected with black concrete strips, which contrast with the colorful stained-glass images and create negative space. Faceted glass is made by pouring molten glass into molds. The glass, which is usually around an inch thick, is then cut into square or rectangular glass tiles known as “billets.”
The billets are then chipped with a hammer or chisel, creating the imperfections that radiate bursts of color when hit by light.
Petit defined stained glass as “light emission — a veil between the exterior and the interior.” He felt it was necessary to create a relationship between the glass and the architecture.
“(Stained glass) is an image,” he said. “Whether figurative or not, it is a place of encounter and an exchange of luminous pictorial and symbolic values. Shadow, light, transparency, opacity. It is all a place of becoming.”
Petit was known to work for many different studios while also maintaining his own. This was unusual among stained-glass studios where competition to secure commissions was often fierce. Petit also worked as a color consultant for architectural rehabilitations throughout France, helping preservationists match historic exterior and interior colors.
The panel at St. Mary’s is an homage to Mary, the mother of Jesus, and each scene depicts an important historical and spiritual event in her life.
“The center is the Miraculous Medal, which is the Assumption of Mary,” said Anderson.
Also known as the Medal of Our Lady of Graces, the devotional medal was originally designed by Catherine Labouré, a 19th century French woman who devoted her life to the elderly as a member of the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul. She was considered a “Marian visionary” — someone who had seen and been spoken to by the Virgin Mary.
Catholics believe that during one such vision, she was shown the design of the medal by Mary and told to take the image to her priest, who should create medallions.
The center of the stained-glass panel at
St. Mary’s depicts that image, which is worn by millions of Catholics worldwide. It depicts the angels lifting up Mary, while she reaches her hands out.
Nancy Appleton, parish nurse at St. Mary’s, wears her Miraculous Medal faithfully.
“Many religions recognize Mary as the mother of Jesus, but Catholics really hold her in high regard,” she said. “Perhaps more than other religions.”
The stained glass also depicts the Annunciation, with Mary kneeling before the angel Gabriel; the birth of Jesus; the dormition of Mary, as the angels come to take her to heaven; Mary and the apostles gathered in prayer; and the coronation of Mary in heaven.
Another panel is the Tower of David, one of the Virgin Mary’s titles that isn’t often used. Descended from the House of David, Mary is a tower of refuge in the face of the enemy.
The Ark of the Covenant and the House of Gold are also symbolic of Mary, who is considered by the Catholic Church to be the new Ark of the Covenant. She is referred to as the House of Gold because of her pure love, and because she housed Jesus. Other symbolism found in the panel are the Ivory Tower and the Morning Star, both titles bestowed on the Virgin Mary in Scripture.
The enormous stained-glass panel, filled with color and light, is well worth an in-person look. In addition to natural sunlight, the panel is backlit in the evening.
Appleton said she has had conversations with friends who don’t understand the deep respect the Catholic Church has for Mary.
“I have friends who aren’t Catholic who think it’s ridiculous that we worship Mary,” she said. “But it’s not worship. Because of her deep reverence and obedience to the Lord, we exist. So we honor her.”
