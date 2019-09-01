PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The passion for flying in the tri-states comes in all sizes.
Whether full-size or radio-controlled aircraft, aviation enthusiasts have found plenty of opportunities to get some time in the sky.
“I got interested because my father took me for a ride in his friend’s sea plane. I was age 5 and I’ve always wanted to fly since then,” said Dubuque pilot Ken Blackburn in July at a pancake breakfast at the Platteville Municipal Airport. He has been flying for the past 43 years.
Blackburn joined about 20 like-minded souls at the event. Opting for a more direct route from Dubuque, he decided to fly there.
“It’s a little crowded in the air when you come to these, but if we all follow the rules, it avoids any accidents,” Blackburn said.
The 76-year-old has made it a point to spend his retirement in and out of the cockpit of his Piper Archer II year-round. The aircraft can cruise at about 129 miles per hour and has a range of about 500 miles, or four hours of flying time.
His home base is the Dubuque Regional Airport, from where Blackburn departs for vacations or the occasional “Angel Flight,” when he transports patients to medical appointments free of charge.
When Blackburn is piloting, he has no time to admire the scenery.
“Even with autopilot, you’re very busy,” he said. “I’m usually holding altitude. I’m navigating, which means staying on course. The (Federal Aviation Administration) hollers at you if you get two miles to the right or left.”
The work can be fatiguing, so Blackburn stops about every 2½ hours to take a break and fill up on gas.
“You got to know your limitations,” he said. “Like if you’re tired, stop and take a nap.”
Getting started
Learning to fly requires enrollment in flight school and obtaining a pilot’s license.
Depending on the amount of time and dollars a student is willing to spend, completing the requirements can take as little as a summer, said Ryan Hagen, a flight instructor at A&A Aviation at the Platteville Municipal Airport. But on average, people spend about one year.
“You’re never too old,” he said.
While some might opt to purchase an airplane — which can run from $80,000 for a decades-old Cessna piston aircraft to $2 million for a modern business jet — those who wish to save their wallets can join a flying club.
“Ten guys might share the same airplane,” Blackburn said.
Radio control
Another option to take to the skies is radio control flying.
The about 30 members of the Tri-State Modelers club pilot model aircraft at FDR Park south of Dubuque, where they installed a miniature runway in a grassy fairway surrounded by cornfields.
Members have access to the airfield, one of the few locations in the area where they can fly safely.
“I flew fixed-wing private aircraft after I got out of college for a number of years,” said club member Merlin Green. “If you’ve flown real airplanes, the biggest advantage when it comes to flying an RC is at least you know what the controls do.”
The group holds monthly gatherings. During the winter season, they fly miniature electric-powered, fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters inside the Peosta Community Centre gymnasium.
Getting started can cost as little as $100 for all the necessary equipment. But be ready to invest a little more, Green said, because crashing is a part of the hobby.
“I used to say that I build them all winter and crash them all summer,” said Bill Gibson, another club member.