For better or worse, The Game Awards will generate most of the attention this month, but they’re not the only accolades going out. Apple has its celebration of developers. It recently announced the winners of the 2022 App Store Awards that honored games and apps that had some of the biggest impact on the company’s devices.

On the games side, they include “Apex Legends Mobile” for iPhone Game of the Year, “El Hijo” as the Apple TV game of the Year and “Dot’s Home,” which won in the Cultural Impact Category.

