Currently, I’m going through treatment for a life-changing illness.
While multiple trips per day to the ER have ceased, I’m still in the beginning stages of recovery, which means I can only tolerate a few foods and have multi-system allergic reactions to triggers such as a smells, sounds and temperature changes.
In the beginning, the diagnosis, coupled with the pandemic, just about sucked me under.
Now when I wake up, I choose not to focus on illness, but instead, focus on the good. It’s extremely difficult some days, but it’s a choice that keeps me in the light and has ultimately helped to save my life.
Despite this conscious effort to change my mental reality for the better, it seems I can’t get away from hearing the new buzz phrase, “toxic positivity.” There are many lengthy explanations of what that means, but the simple definition is that people shouldn’t have to attempt to feel good when they are feeling down.
Social media is rife with positive thinking shaming. Comments by those attempting to provide an optimistic reframing of an undesirable situation are attacked by others reminding them that their sunny outlook isn’t welcome.
In addition, those expressing negativity say they are doing so in order to “feel their emotions fully,” and anyone suggesting otherwise is keeping them from being their “authentic selves.”
I’m not sure about others, but a spiraling vortex of doom isn’t my authentic self.
I am not advocating for sweeping feelings under the rug; authentic emotions should be fully experienced. But after those negative emotions are felt, one must eventually move onto the next step: Choice. The choice to focus on the positive in order to move out of despair.
Initially with my sickness, despair was my daily destination. I easily could have given up and lived there. However, I knew I could not if I wanted to live and live well. And there is nothing toxic about that.
This choice becomes even more crucial when we realize that our feelings aren’t always as truthful as they seem. I see a therapist who specializes in those dealing with illness and provides care from a cognitive behavioral modality. The overriding message in our sessions has been that our initial reactions to circumstances are often distorted by our emotions and that conscious work must be done in order to shift one’s thoughts to a healthier outlook.
Furthermore, if we continue to focus primarily on a situation’s undesirable characteristics, we might miss finding helpful solutions.
“Two Wolves,” a famous story often attributed to the Cherokee and Lenape people, speaks of two wolves fighting inside a boy. In the end, which wolf wins rests upon which wolf the boy feeds.
We can feed our pessimism or our optimism; it’s a choice. Every day, I try to turn the light on in the dark. I choose to focus on the health that I do have, the things I am able to do, the positive aspects of my life. With those choices, I plan to fully heal from this illness because I choose to believe that it’s possible.
The year 2020 has been a truly life-defining test of our strength and endurance in the worst of situations. Instead of letting it suck us under, let’s choose to focus on the good as we move into the new year.
Let’s let curbside pickup remind us of the conveniences we are so blessed with, loneliness remind us of how wonderful it will be to see our family and friends again, political division to remind us of our liberties, and illness and death to remind us to celebrate life.
Let’s allow 2021 to be a test of our ability to, regardless of the circumstances, turn the light on in the dark.