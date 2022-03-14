If your birthday is today: Keep your thoughts and feelings to yourself until you have a foolproof plan in place. Be sure to cover any legal or bureaucratic issues before executing your plans. Prioritize frugality and peace of mind.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Listen to what others say and keep your intentions to yourself. Gather information that will help you examine what's possible.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) It's up to you to make things happen. Take action, and you'll make a statement that will cause others to take notice.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Talk is cheap if you don't have everything in place or fulfill your promises. Don't let emotions get in the way of business.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) A physical change will draw positive attention from important people. Your time is valuable.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Be prompt and practical when taking care of money matters, shared expenses or contractual concerns. There is no use getting upset or overreacting.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Don't initiate unnecessary change. Stay calm, consider your options and share your feelings with someone you trust and love.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Initiate something that boosts your morale. A pick-me-up that enriches your life or gives you a trendy look is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take the high road. Avoid joint ventures. Put your talents to work for you. It's your turn to flourish, so buckle down and do whatever it takes to position yourself for success.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Let your inner spirit guide you to pursue something meaningful. Refuse to let petty interference ruin your plans.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Refuse to let anyone step in and take charge. Concentrate on fitness and a less stressful lifestyle. Romance is featured.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Deal with domestic issues and implement changes that will make life easier. Take a unique approach to earning a living.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't get all worked up without reason. Know enough to walk away if it comes down to it. Put your energy where it counts and strive to do your best. Don't take risks with your health.