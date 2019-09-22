Michael May has had to deliver discouraging news to people seeking historical information on their house, neighborhood or other small area.
“I’ve had people ask me at the library reference desk for a printout of a history of their house — it’s not usually that easy,” said May, adult services librarian at Carnegie-Stout Public Library. “But there are a lot of sources you can check for clues or bits and pieces of information that you can fit together like a puzzle to get some sense of the history of a place.”
In a historic locale such as Dubuque, histories of small areas such as blocks or neighborhoods can stretch back into the 19th century.
Although the history might be rich, the resources might not be readily accessible.
“A lot of people think something will already be written, and they want to look at it, but for most of the small areas of Dubuque, like neighborhoods, that’s not the case,” May said. “It’s a research project, and it’s pretty much do-it-yourself.”
Like completing a puzzle, do-it-yourself researchers often must compile a litany of informational scraps before viewing a broader picture of a place.
“It’s really about finding important tidbits of information that you can use to find other things,” said Duane Hagerty, CEO of Heritage Works in Dubuque. “It’s like genealogy — it’s fun if you’re doing it for yourself, but it can be frustrating if there’s nothing there. There are good resources, but there is nothing like a comprehensive bible of Dubuque.”
May recommends starting historical research of small locales by taking advantage of the previous work of others.
“You would want to see if something had been written already or what’s available,” he said. “The Encyclopedia Dubuque would be a great place to start. It’s free, it’s online and accessible wherever you are. It’s continuously updated by Randy Lyon, and he’s been doing this for over 10 years and before that he had done the print edition of ‘Dubuque: The Encyclopedia.’”
Lyons’ website includes photos and links to newspaper articles or citations to information sources.
“You could look for street names,” May said. “If you wanted a history of Dubuque, that’s really good to give you context for your particular neighborhood.”
City directories also can provide information on a specific house or neighborhood.
“Those are online back to the 1860s to the 1990s, and we have them in print here (at the library),” May said. “You could look in a city directory by name. Some of the later directories you can search by street address. It will tell you a name, an occupation, location and sometimes where the people work. Theoretically, you could take a neighborhood look at the city directories and figure out who lived there during a certain time period.”
This information could be coupled with searches of historic newspaper archives.
“You could look at their obituaries if they had one published and see who was in their families,” May said. “You take all of this information and slowly build it up a picture of what was going on in a certain location.”
Hagerty recommends beginning a search with the website of the county assessor.
“It has some information on a building’s construction date,” he said.
However, the caveat for using this website is that buildings constructed before 1900 will often be listed with “1900” construction dates.
A home’s abstract also will provide clues to a building’s history.
“They will have plat maps, and you might be able to find when a lot was subdivided,” Hagerty said.
Hagerty said another important resource is Sanborn Maps. Dating to the 19th century, these maps were created to help insurance companies set rates for fire insurance.
“These are important for figuring out how a neighborhood developed,” Hagerty said. “A lot of these buildings have changed.”
Sanborn Maps are available from various sources, including the Library of Congress and the State Library of Iowa.
“Sanborn Maps were focused on the commercial areas of town because businesses were buying fire insurance,” Hagerty said. “As the city grew, the Sanborns expanded into residential areas.”
Historical information on neighborhoods also can be found at local institutions.
“If you’re looking at neighborhoods, I would also look at the history of the neighborhood schools, neighborhood churches, and if there were any local businesses like shops, there could be information from there about that,” May said.
Neighbors, friends and family also can help piece together the puzzle of local history.
“An 80-year-old lady on my street was born in the house she lived in all of her life,” May said. “Her father built the home she was born in. And recently, she passed on, but her entire life she was there and she had all kinds of stories.”