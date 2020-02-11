Event: Project Pink
Time/date: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
Site: Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.
Cost: Tickets start at $20 and are available at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s B Connected counter, the Mississippi Moon Bar box office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Attendees must be 21 or older.
Online: www.projectpinkband.com
Tidbits
- Featuring a 20-foot projection screen, a virtual armada of lights and world-class sound production, Project Pink faithfully recreates the complete Pink Floyd experience.
- Its award-winning musicians pour out authentic performances of tunes including, “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “The Wall,” “Wish You Were Here” and “Meddle.”
- Project Pink is comprised of Jason Jelinek on guitars and vocals, Chris Dame on guitar and vocals, Rick Lajeunesse on bass and vocals, Luke Heckel on drums and percussion, Jeff Arnold on keyboards and Mike Prusinski on saxophone.