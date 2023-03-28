This concert season marked a significant milestone for the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra.
Since February 2020, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it had reduced its number of concerts, reduced the number of patrons who could attend those concerts and reduced the number of musicians it could accommodate on stage for social distancing.
And although it still strived to deliver an engaging musical experience for audiences, nothing has compared to being able to ease restrictions that hindered public performances for the past three years, according to Music Director and Conductor William Intriligator.
“To tell you the truth, I was nervous at times,” he said. “We always had protocols in place, but we never knew if there was going to be another outbreak. We did have musicians who needed to sit out from time to time, though that didn’t happen as often as you’d think. We were, for the most part, able to get back to normal this season, back to programming that enabled our musicians to work and back to performing the larger orchestral works that we’re known for performing.”
The symphony will conclude its fifth and final classics series segment of its 2023-2024 season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Five Flags Theater.
Dubbed “Human Nature” as part of its “Winged and Wild” season theme, the concerts will explore a piece by African American composer Valerie Coleman, as well as two Russian stalwarts — Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4.
Written in 2020 as a commission for the Philadelphia Orchestra, Coleman’s piece, “Seven O’Clock Shout,” represents a piece of the puzzle artists were busy creating during the uncertainty of the pandemic.
“It was inspired by the frontline workers who the composer would witness switching shifts at seven o’clock,” Intriligator said. “During that time, people would cheer, clap and clang pots and pans together outside their windows in tribute to these workers.”
The piece opens with a distant fanfare shared between two trumpets in representation of isolation and the urgency to reach out toward one another. It then builds as an anthem dedicated to nurses, doctors and other caregivers.
“The characterization of the piece reminds me a lot of (Aaron) Copland,” Intriligator said. “It carries that same kind of distinctive American sound. It’s an amazing piece.”
Continuing the program are two musical selections steeped in Russian artistic and cultural expression — something symphony officials weighed heavily when moving forward with the program.
Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, set to be performed by Russian pianist Ilya Yakushev alongside the symphony, is widely regarded as the greatest piano concerto ever to be penned.
Likewise, Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 also is among the symphonic greats, composed fittingly as a reconciliation.
“We plan our concert seasons so far in advance and had planned to include Ilya and these pieces on our program long before Putin invaded Ukraine,” Intriligator said. “We did discuss it a lot as a staff, and we were in agreement that Ilya wasn’t the problem. In fact, he lived in the U.S. for 25 years — longer than he lived in Russia. When we let him know we intended to keep him as part of the program, he was in tears because so much of his U.S. work had dried up in the wake of the war.
“We also believed that music is one of those artforms that is universal. It speaks to the human experience. These are two pieces that speaks to Russia at varying times of its history and in the lives of the composers.”
Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 was a piece achieved though hypnosis.
Believing he was suffering from writer’s block, Rachmaninoff engaged in daily sessions with Dr. Nicolai Dahl, a Russian neurologist for whom the piece is dedicated.
“He told Rachmaninoff that one of the first things he would compose after coming out of his writer’s block was a great piano concerto,” Intriligator said. “Of course, that came to be, and he gave us one of the best ever written.”
An accomplished soloist who studied music in St. Petersburg, Russia, before attending the Mannes College of Music in New York City, the award-winning Yakushev has performed across the globe at prestigious venues, including Carnegie Hall, and with a variety of symphonic ensembles.
He last performed with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra in 2016 as the soloist for Prokofiev’s Piano Concert No. 3. Additionally, he has appeared with the Cheyenne (Wyo.) Symphony Orchestra, of which Intriligator also is at the helm.
“He’s one of my favorite piano soloists to collaborate with, and although we’ve done several pieces with one another, Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 will be a first,” Intriligator said.
Tchaikovsky’s four-movement Symphony No. 4 will cap the concerts off with a bang — literally.
“The Tchaikovsky and the Rachmaninoff pieces on this program both are among the auditioned segments used for symbol players,” Intriligator said. “For the Rachmaninoff, it’s about playing softly and musically. But for the Tchaikovsky, it’s about endurance. There are 192 symbol crashes in this piece, all differing in the way they’re played, and in sound and volume.”
While this marks the grand finale of the symphony’s classics series, the ensemble has a pair of concerts left among its offerings this season.
“The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra will be performing its annual Ultimate Country Hits concerts on May 19 and 20 at the Mississippi Moon Bar,” Intriligator said. “We’ll also be performing our annual Summer Melodies concert on June 25 at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.”
