Over a lifetime, the average American woman spends $18,000 on products to manage her period. For many young girls, college students and adult women, the expense may mean a lot of stress and some skip school or work since they cannot buy products they need (12 million U.S. women ages 12 to 52 years live below the poverty line, and many don’t have access to period products).

The emotional trauma and economic loss is rarely recognized. But that’s changing with legislation that bans sales tax on tampons (it’s in 24 states), makes products free to girls while they are in school (that was true in 16 states and D.C. in 2022) and the advent of organizations that are addressing the issue, such as The Healing Hands Project, Helping Women Period, and The Period Project (check them out). Especially interesting is the increasing availability of an inexpensive, safe, effective, eco-friendly alternative to pads and tampons, the menstrual cup.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.

His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.