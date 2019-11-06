The Northeast Iowa School of Music will present Heartland Harmony Dubuque for the Saturday, Nov. 9, performance of Lollipops & Music for Our Preschoolers, a free monthly concert series that introduces children and their families to music.
Heartland Harmony Dubuque will perform a cappella barbershop style-arrangements.
The concerts begin at 10 a.m. Saturdays at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., and are 30 minutes in length.
The 2019-2020 season is sponsored by Drs. Mark Niemer and Yasyn Lee, in honor of their children and their teachers.
The rest of the L&MOP schedule includes:
Dec. 14: Callie Mescher, Music Together Neurodynamic.
Jan. 11: String Q: Featuring Northeast Iowa School of Music faculty.
Feb. 8: JazzQ: Featuring Northeast Iowa School of Music faculty.
March 14: Tapestry: Playful Rock.
April 11: Kristina Castañeda.