If your birthday is today: Organize your time and stay on top of your deadlines. A positive attitude will encourage compromise. Take good care of your health, wealth and relationships. Make love a priority. Stop dreaming.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take a moment to evaluate situations before letting your emotions take charge. Use discretion when discussing matters with a friend, relative or peer. Pay close attention to detail.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) You'll gain support if you think for yourself instead of following someone's lead. Do your best to make a difference. Let your intuition guide you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Stick to the people you know and trust. Stay alert and concentrate on your responsibilities. Shared expenses will lead to uncertainty. Don't pay for someone's mistake.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Connect with people who can help you achieve your objective. Refuse to let an emotional situation get blown out of proportion. Anger solves nothing; be prepared to compromise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Expect to face opposition if you voice your opinion. Have your facts straight, and remember to use diplomacy if you want to get things done. Acting in haste will lead to uncertainty.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Physical activity will be challenging if you compete with someone who doesn't play fair. Consider what you are up against and whether it's in your best interest.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Emotions will run high regarding family matters. Put your ego aside and look at the facts. You'll come up with a solution that will appease everyone involved. Physical fitness will ease stress.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Keep your life simple. The less you interact with others, the easier it will be to get things done. Focus on home improvements. Romance is on the rise. Look into starting a side business.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Refuse to let anyone talk you into something risky or that might put you in debt. Spend more time taking care of your financial, physical and emotional well-being. Don't fold under pressure.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Charm will help deflect a demanding someone. Offer solutions in place of bailing someone out physically or financially. Pay more attention to what you want.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) A change of heart will cause short-term uncertainty. Take a step back, and you will discover what you can do to turn around a bothersome situation.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Check in with someone you have collaborated with successfully, and you will be offered options that pique your interest. Before you jump in, consider the possible consequences.
January 6