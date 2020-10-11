As the days get shorter and the nights get colder, many readers get in the mood to get cozy with a spine-tingling story.
Some might enjoy tame stories with creepy vibes only, while others might prefer terrifying tales that make it hard to sleep at night. Luckily, there is plenty of newly published creepiness for readers of all ages.
“Cemetery Boys” (Swoon Books, 2020), by Aiden Thomas
Yadriel, a 16-year-old trans brujo, is tired of his traditional Latin family doubting his identity and his magical powers. He decides to take things into his hands and, with the help of his cousin Maritza, performs the ritual required to fully unlock his abilities.
The good news is that the ritual worked. The bad news is that Yadriel accidentally summons the wrong ghost. He meant to summon the spirit of his cousin, Miguel, who was murdered earlier that night, so that he could figure out what happened and release his spirit to the afterlife. Instead, he summoned Julian Diaz, a schoolmate who frequents the streets more often than a classroom.
Julian has no intention of being sent to the afterlife until Yadriel helps him check on his friends and make sure they’ll be OK without him. In return, he promises to help Yadriel and Maritza get to the bottom of what happened to their cousin. None of them expect the mystery to go as deep as it does, but the biggest surprise for Yadriel is his suspicion that he might be falling for a ghost.
For more creepy YA reads, try “Dread Nation,” by Justina Ireland, and “Burn Our Bodies Down,” by Rory Power.
“Gloom Town” (Clarion Books, 2020), by Ronald L. Smith
When 12-year-old Rory takes a job as the new valet at Foxglove Manor, things don’t go quite how he planned.
The owner, Lord Foxglove, is really creepy, and Rory keeps seeing strange things around the old mansion. Rory and his mother really need the money, so he decides to stay — but then he discovers that Lord Foxglove is not only evil, but he also isn’t even human.
He has been stealing shadows from the townspeople, and Rory and his friend Izzy are determined to stop him. They need to get to the bottom of why Lord Foxglove wants to collect shadows, then concoct a plan to stop him. Will two kids be up to the task of defeating an ancient evil? Only time will tell.
If your tweens can’t get enough horror, hand them “Spirit Hunters,” by Ellen Oh, and “Ghost Squad,” by Claribel Ortega.
“Gustavo, the Shy Ghost” (Candlewick Press, 2020), by Flavia Z. Drago
Gustavo wants nothing more than to make new friends, but he is so shy that he can’t seem to speak up. On top of that, whenever he tries to approach new friends it’s like they can’t even see him.
Gustavo decides that in order to make new friends, he will invite lots of friendly monsters to come to his violin concert. He is so excited to finally talk to them. But then nobody shows up. Glum Gustavo decides to play his violin anyway, and he gets so wrapped up in the music that he starts to glow. That might be just what it takes for the other monsters to see Gustavo and finally make friends.
For more sweet, seasonal fun, pick up “Monster Trouble” by Lane Fredrickson and “We’re Going on a Pumpkin Hunt” by Mary Hogan Wilcox.
No matter your age or level of daring, try out some new horror this month and embrace the season with an open heart and goosebump-riddled arms. All these titles and more can be found at your local library or bookstore.