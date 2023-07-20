Americans spend more than $8 billion annually at nail salons. You’d think that would keep toe- and fingernails in pretty good shape. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to 14% of folks have fungal nail infections, and many people contend with everything from psoriasis-related nail-lifting to bacteria-caused greenish-black blotches or melanoma-related black streaks on their nails.
You want to nail down what your nails are telling you about your health. If you have any of these potential signals of infection or disease, see a dermatologist or internist for prompt diagnosis and treatment.
• Other color changes tied to specific risks: Yellow nails can come from perpetually wearing polish — or be a sign of lung disease, rheumatoid arthritis or infection; half-pink, half-white nails are associated with kidney disease; dusky-red half moons with lupus, heart disease, alopecia and arthritis; and white nails with diabetes and liver disease.
• Oddly curved nails (called clubbing) may signal issues with your lungs, heart, liver, and stomach or intestine.
• Pitted nails may be a sign of alopecia, psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.
• Brittle nails are a common sign of low thyroid function (hypothyroidism).
When choosing a nail salon, make sure it has the highest hygiene standards — and you want to avoid the toxic trio of toluene, formaldehyde and dibutyl phthalate found in many nail polish products. Ask your salon if they have products — like Cleveland-made Zoya’s — that are free of those chemicals.
Also, make sure they use a liner in all footbaths and an autoclave sterilization device on all reusable tools.