Americans spend more than $8 billion annually at nail salons. You’d think that would keep toe- and fingernails in pretty good shape. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to 14% of folks have fungal nail infections, and many people contend with everything from psoriasis-related nail-lifting to bacteria-caused greenish-black blotches or melanoma-related black streaks on their nails.

You want to nail down what your nails are telling you about your health. If you have any of these potential signals of infection or disease, see a dermatologist or internist for prompt diagnosis and treatment.

