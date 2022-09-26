If your birthday is today: Surround yourself with like-minded people. Pay attention to detail, do things right and strive to make the world better. Tough decisions will have the biggest impact on your life. Choose wisely.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Incorporate what you learn into your daily routine. Choose to spend more time with people you love. Follow your passion.

