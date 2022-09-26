If your birthday is today: Surround yourself with like-minded people. Pay attention to detail, do things right and strive to make the world better. Tough decisions will have the biggest impact on your life. Choose wisely.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Incorporate what you learn into your daily routine. Choose to spend more time with people you love. Follow your passion.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Be demonstrative and make your point clearly. Patience coupled with a good idea will lead to unexpected opportunities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Rely on those you know and trust. Carry out your plans with transparency, precision and attention to detail. Beware indulgence.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Research will pay off. Leave nothing to chance. Being imprudent will weigh you down emotionally and cost you financially. Focus on self-improvement.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Put more time and effort into money matters. Put more thought into your investments, and consider adopting a less stressful lifestyle.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Finish what you start before you move on to something new. Pay attention to relationships, and take care of problems before they become entrenched. Arguing is not the answer.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Your all-in attitude will spark enthusiasm in others. Make your voice heard. Ask, and you'll get the help you need to forge ahead.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Have a little fun with people who share your interests. A possible change of heart will require more thought and action.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Self-improvement will boost your confidence and encourage you to use it to increase your income. Patience will help you stay on track.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Emotional disagreements will leave you confused. Find a way to compromise to avoid wasting time. A unique idea will bring high returns.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Keep your eyes wide open and observe what's going on around you.. Come up with ideas, be resourceful and focus on your needs.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Make your money work for you. Think big while keeping your goals simple and cost-effective. Consider your options and discuss your plans with those impacted by your actions.
