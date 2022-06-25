If your birthday is today: Let your intuition lead the way. Uncomplicate your life by appropriately using your skills and attributes, and by dismissing ideas that cost you physically, emotionally or financially.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't lose sleep over something you cannot control. Make the most of your time by working with what you've got. Do your best.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) An unexpected change will make you feel uneasy. Distance yourself from anyone trying to pressure you. Ask questions if you have them.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep your thoughts to yourself while listening to what others say. The information you gather will help you bring about a substantial lifestyle change. Protect your health.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Go on an adventure. Include people you love in your plans, and you will enjoy a fun-filled day that brings you all closer.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't let uncertainty leave you in limbo. Take a unique approach, and you'll discover how to best utilize your time.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Face emotions head-on and make changes to foster a happier environment. Look at all the variables before eliminating what doesn't fit into your plans. Follow your heart.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't say or do something that leaves you in a precarious position. A change won't please everyone, but it will suit you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Spending quality time at home will lift your spirits and enjoy friends and family. Make decisions that put a smile on your face.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Let your emotions guide you, and you'll have the courage to adjust your life to suit your needs. Refuse to let others stand in your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Consider what makes you feel comfortable. Carry out lifestyle changes that put your mind at ease. Refuse to let anyone burden you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't feel pressured to make a life-altering decision if you aren't ready. Taking on too much will put you in a vulnerable position.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Set boundaries and a budget before entering a debate, bartering session or sensitive topic with someone who can impact your position or reputation. Know what you are capable of before you make a commitment.
