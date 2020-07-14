Welcome to the dog days of summer.
That name comes from astronomical origins and references Sirius, a.k.a. “the dog star.”
Sirius is the brightest star in the sky. In winter, you can kind find it by looking south and finding Orion, the hunter. Orion’s faithful dog follows him through the night sky. Due to the rotation, there comes a point in summer when Sirius rises and sets with the sun. This generally corresponds to the hottest days of the year, hence the name “dog days.”
That heat and humidity can lead to many dangers for your pets. While all animals are susceptible this time of year, we tend to see the most issues with dogs.
Dogs regulate their body temperature primarily through panting. The evaporation of moist, hot air while they pant can help them to cool off. However, it is not an efficient system. As the temperature and humidity rises, it becomes even less efficient.
Brachiocephalic (“smush-nosed”) breeds such as bulldogs, pugs and boxers are at particularly high risk of problems with overheating because their panting system is more compromised.
Other risk factors include dogs that are overweight, are particularly active and have certain types of hair coats.
You can follow these steps to keep your pets cool during these dog days:
- Keep water and shade available at all times.
- As humidity rises, activity should go down. Our dogs want to go-go-go. But it is up to us to recognize when it is too hot and humid for them to be active outside. Instead, go on short walks in shady areas and increase training time indoors. The mental stimulation from learning new tricks can help burn off energy in a safe way.
- Feel the concrete. if you cannot hold the palm of your hand on the pavement for more than 10 seconds, it is too hot for your dog. Steer toward grassy areas to help avoid burned paw pads.
- Leave your pet at home. If you are going places where your dog will need to stay in the car, leave them at home. Even five minutes in a parked car can lead to overheating.
- Know the signs of heat stroke. These include excessive panting, weakness and not being as responsive as normal. More severe symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea or seizures.
If you think your dog is having a heat stroke, do the following:
- Get them into a cool place, preferably in air conditioning and with a fan.
- Offer small amounts of water. Do not force them to drink.
- If you cool down a dog too quickly, it can be dangerous. Don’t put their whole body into cold water. Instead get some cold, wet towels, and put those on the neck, ears, legs and belly. Change them frequently to help pull heat from the body.
- Call your veterinarian immediately.
A walk in the early morning might need to become your routine during the dog days of summer, just as Sirius, the dog star, rises with Orion and the sun every morning.