Hardcover fiction
1. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett, Harper
2. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, James McBride, Riverhead Books
3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
4. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
5. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese, Grove Press
6. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
8. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley
9. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang, Morrow
10. Crook Manifesto, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
11. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
12. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
13. The Invisible Hour, Alice Hoffman, Atria Books
14. Masters of Death, Olivie Blake, Tor Books
15. The Guest, Emma Cline, Random House
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder, David Grann, Doubleday
2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
3. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
4. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony
5. The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession, Michael Finkel, Knopf
6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
7. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond, Crown
8. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin Press
9. Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s, B. Dylan Hollis, DK
10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
11. Pageboy: A Memoir, Elliot Page, Flatiron Books
12. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic, Robert McCloskey, Clarkson Potter
13. The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean, Susan Casey, Doubleday
14. A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them, Timothy Egan, Viking
15. The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet, Jeff Goodell, Little, Brown
Trade paperback fiction
1. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Penguin
4. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
5. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
6. Red, White & Royal Blue, Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin
7. The Rabbit Hutch, Tess Gunty, Vintage
8. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books
9. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
10. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
11. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
12. Too Late, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
13. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
14. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
15. Love, Theoretically, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
2. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin, Vintage
3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Vintage
4. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
5. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
7. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Back Bay
8. Solito: A Memoir, Javier Zamora, Hogarth
9. Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals, Oliver Burkeman, Picador
10. Prisoners of the Castle: An Epic Story of Survival and Escape from Colditz, the Nazis’ Fortress Prison, Ben Macintyre, Crown
11. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
12. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
13. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
14. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
15. Everything I Know About Love: A Memoir, Dolly Alderton, Harper Perennial
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
4. No Plan B, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Dell
5. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
6. The Judge’s List, John Grisham, Vintage
7. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
8. Billy Summers, Stephen King, Pocket
9. Sparring Partners, John Grisham, Vintage
10. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
Early and middle grade readers
1. The Skull: A Tyrolean Folktale, Jon Klassen, Candlewick
2. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, Harper
3. From the World of Percy Jackson: The Sun and the Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney Hyperion
4. School Trip: A Graphic Novel, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
5. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
6. Mexikid, Pedro Martín, Dial Books
7. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Judy Blume, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
8. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
9. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
10. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. Squished: A Graphic Novel, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
14. Swim Team: A Graphic Novel, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
15. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
Young adult
1. Divine Rivals, Rebecca Ross, Wednesday Books
2. Nimona, ND Stevenson, Quill Tree Books
3. Solitaire, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
4. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
5. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
6. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
7. Nick and Charlie, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
8. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
9. Loveless, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
10. Better Than the Movies, Lynn Painter, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
12. The Giver, Lois Lowry, Clarion Books
13. The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich (A Graphic Novel), Deya Muniz, Little, Brown Ink
14. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
15. Ace of Spades, Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, Square Fish
Children’s illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography, Wendy Loggia, Elisa Chavarri (Illus.), Golden Books
3. Bluey: The Pool, Penguin Young Readers
4. Bluey: Camping, Penguin Young Readers
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
6. Bluey: The Beach, Penguin Young Readers
7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
8. Bluey: Barky Boats, Penguin Young Readers
9. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
10. The Crayons Go Back to School, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel Books
11. Bluey: The Creek, Penguin Young Readers
12. Bluey 5-Minute Stories: 6 Stories in 1 Book? Hooray!, Penguin Young Readers
13. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
14. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
15. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
3. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
6. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
7. The Hunger Games, Suzanne Collins, Scholastic
8. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Álvaro Sarraseca (Illus.), Scholastic