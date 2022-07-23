How is it with your soul? This question invites us to consider our well-being in relationship to God and others. It asks us to reflect on the meaning of life and how we are doing.
How are you doing both inwardly and outwardly in your relationships?
How is it with your soul? This question invites us to consider our well-being in relationship to God and others. It asks us to reflect on the meaning of life and how we are doing.
How are you doing both inwardly and outwardly in your relationships?
The soul originally referred to the total person. To ask about your soul encompasses the wellness of your body, mind, emotions and spirit. The soul measures the overall health of the person in all our capacities. We are honored when someone cares about us enough to ask about how it is going with our soul.
Spiritual practices help us to take care of our souls. Spiritual practices deepen our sense of belovedness and belonging. Through spiritual practices we can connect with the One who created us and receive the energy we need for loving others.
There are many tested spiritual practices that we can use to feed our souls. Worship, reading Scripture and prayer are among the most common. In recent decades, there has been a recovery of other classical spiritual practices, for example, spiritual direction, self-examination, meditative reading or fasting.
Sitting quietly for meditation outdoors can reconnect us with the beauty and holiness of all life.
Walking through a prayer labyrinth reminds us how we are on a journey that begins and ends in God’s presence.
Making entries in a journal can help focus our thoughts and give us new direction for living.
We can nurture our souls not only by taking time to go on retreat but also by taking pauses on an ordinary day to name our reasons for gratitude.
Spiritual practices remind us how precious we are to God and give us strength for loving others. Because spiritual practices connect us to divine love, they also help us to love the people and world around us.
Our souls express their fullness by loving God with all our heart and by loving our neighbors as ourselves. This is the Great Commandment. We love because God first loved us. Receiving love and giving love belong together.
Nessan is a professor at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.