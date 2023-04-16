Many traits run in families — hair color, height, humor. My family has the book gene.
We’re all book obsessed, with enough titles to form a small library if we were to take the time to get all our novels in one place. The office of my Dubuque apartment is full of books, about 193 at my last count, although that’s nowhere nearly the number squeezed into my mom’s house near St. Louis.
That love of books recently spurred my mom, grandma and I to plan a six-day road trip to visit independent bookstores around the Midwest.
Recommended for you
Even if we don’t all purchase a physical book at each stop, the goal is to buy something — even if it’s just a bookmark — to have a keepsake to remember each store. After each stop, all three of us will write short, individual reviews of the store in a notebook to further remember our trip.
The road trip was inspired by and modeled off the Midwest Indie Bookstore Roadmap, a roadmap of more than 230 independently owned bookstores throughout the Midwest. Physical copies of the map are available at participating bookstores, including Dubuque’s River Lights Bookstore.
As much as we would have loved to do so, there was no way we could stop at all the stores on the list, so about two months ago we started the process of combing through the list to narrow down our choices.
We considered a variety of aspects when selecting our bookshops, some of which are outlined below for bibliophiles interested in crafting a similar roadmap. The end result spans 18 stores across three states, during six days.
Prioritizing diverse ownership
Industrywide, only about 17% of bookstores are minority-owned, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. When we sat down to make our roadmap, my family was aware of this statistic and wanted to find ways to support bookstore owners of different races, genders and sexualities.
Many bookstores will list minority-ownership status in the “About Us” section of the website. Some data might be available at the city or municipal level on minority-owned stores in any given area, if you’re looking for a more comprehensive list.
With that in mind, the seventh stop on our roadtrip is the Native-owned shop Birchbark Books and Native Arts in Minneapolis, Minn. Owner Louise Erdrich is an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Chippewa, and the staff is either of Native background or Native-friendly.
The next stop is The Irreverent Bookworm, also in Minneapolis. The store is “queer woman-owned,” according to its website. The dog-friendly shop offers a safe space for all customers to browse.
Later in the trip we’ll stop at Outwords Books, Gifts and Coffee, one of Milwaukee’s only LGBTQ+ bookstores. The shop is a full service bookstore with an extensive selection of LGBTQ+ books, magazines, greeting cards, Pride items and gifts. There’s also a cafe with drinks and snacks.
Special causes
Some bookstores have special missions or goals for their stores beyond just bookselling. As we constructed our roadmap, we scoured information pages to see what — if any — special causes were supported by bookstores on the larger list.
Birchbark Books, noted above, has a strong focus on supporting Indigenous others and readers. The store’s “About Us” section says it is a locus for “Indigirati,” which the website defines as literate Indigenous people who have survived more than half a millennium on this continent.
The store sponsors readings by Native and non-Native writers, journalists and historians and has a variety of Native-made gifts for purchase. The store is a self-identified “teaching bookstore” with displays and books to help educate visitors about Native American experiences and cultures.
Bound to Happen Books in Stevens Point, Wis., is stop No. 12. The store shares a storefront with Process General Store, which is a low-waste store that offers soaps, kitchenware and garden equipment, among other items.
The bookstore’s website says it opened in 2021 to offer a “rad space for folks to come together and do more as a group than any of us could as individuals.” The store strives to lift up marginalized authors to increase representation in literature and markets itself as a LGBTQ+ friendly bookstore.
Cats, of course
One of the independent bookstores in my hometown of O’Fallon, Mo., had a big tabby cat named Rose, and she was undeniable proof that cats make bookstores even better. That’s why the last factor we considered when shaping our roadmap was whether the bookshop had any in-house furry friends.
A few shops on our list fell into the feline category, including Next Page Books in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Voyageur Bookshop in Milwaukee.
Upon further research, it appears that there are a couple bookstore dogs in the mix as well, including a perfectly spoiled looking pup at Fair Trade Books in Red Wing, Minn.
Birchbark Books in Minneapolis also lists all the employees’ pets on their website, although it’s unclear exactly how many of them make visits to the shop. (But I’m excited to find out.)
Potentially prohibitive for people with pesky pet allergies, this might not be as important to others as it was to my family. But hey, you can always keep a couple shelves in between yourself and the shop’s furry friend or simply admire from afar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.