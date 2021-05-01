Shalom Spirituality Center will host several live and virtual events this month.
- “Scripture in Times of Disruption” will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, via Zoom. Facilitated by Sister Sarah Kohles, OSF, the series will offer an opportunity to encounter the Bible anew and consider its connection to life. Kohles is a Scripture scholar with a Ph.D. from Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, Calif., and an Master of Arts from Catholic Theological Union. She has served as an adjunct professor at Loras College and Wartburg Theological Seminary. To register, contact info@shalomretreats.org.
- “Meditative Photography” will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St. Award-winning photographer David LaBelle will offer lessons on light, timing and composition and the importance of slowing down and seeing beauty. This is a hands-on class, using a smartphone camera. Participants will email their photos to LaBelle to be included in a slide show at the end of the workshop. The cost is $40 per person, including lunch. Register and prepay by Tuesday, May 18, at shalomretreats.org or 563-582-3592.
- Faith Writers: Monthly Writer’s Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month via Zoom. Facilitated by Mary Potter Kenyon, the group allows time to share up to two pages of writing, with an opportunity for feedback and critique. For more information, email Kenyon at mkenyon@shalomretreats.org.