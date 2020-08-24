The City of Dubuque is seeking artists to design and paint sidewalk murals at five locations for its 2020 Storm Drain Mural Project, according to a press release.
The project is part of the city’s education and outreach efforts to raise awareness about storm water pollution. It comes after a successful pilot in 2019, which produced three storm drain murals.
The storm drain locations selected for the project will be transformed from functional infrastructure into works of art to draw attention to water quality protection, with a goal of inspiring Dubuque residents to have a positive impact on the environment.
The Storm Drain Mural Project is open to all artists of all skill levels, including groups and students. Local artists are strongly encouraged to apply.
When designing artworks, applicants are encouraged to consider the themes of storm water pollution, environmental protection and local ecosystems.
“Designs should be bold, original and demonstrate strong artistic merit,” the release stated.
Artists can submit more than one design, and concepts must be turned in by Tuesday, Sept. 15, through the city’s website or mailed to City Hall, Attention: Kristin Hill at 50 W. 13th St., Dubuque, Iowa, 52001.
Selected artists will be notified by Monday, Sept. 21. The murals must be painted by Saturday, Oct. 31. Upon project completion, the artist will receive a $500 stipend for each mural painted.
The city was awarded seven gallons of Diamond Vogel Paint for the project through Paint Iowa Beautiful, a program that provides free paint to public service projects throughout Iowa. During the 17-year partnership between Keep Iowa Beautiful and Diamond Vogel Paint, more than 11,330 gallons of paint for 990 community projects in Iowa.
The project is supported through a combination of City of Dubuque Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs programming funds and National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System storm water funds, with in-kind support from the Key City Creative Center.
For more information, including the storm drain mural locations and templates, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/stormdrainmuralproject.