The Dubuque Museum of Art will reopen on Saturday, June 27, with limited hours and updated COVID-19 policies to keep staff, volunteers and patrons safe, officials announced.
New museum hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays for the public. Wednesdays will be open to members only, with reservations. Sundays through Tuesdays, the museum will be closed.
In conjunction with its
reopening on June 27, the museum also will unveil a new exhibition highlighting fine craft, with an emphasis on traditional materials handled in unexpected and innovative ways.
The DuMA 2nd Craft Invitational will include more than 70 handcrafted works by regionally-based craftspeople working in ceramic, glass, wood, paper and metal.
Artists will include Ali Kauss, Amy Arnold and Kelsey Sauber Olds, Andrew Shea, Bob Grueneberg, Cory McCrory, Darlys Ewoldt, Don Friedlich, Ernest Miller, Gordon Browning, James Pearce, John Martinson, Judith Kinghorn, Julie McLaughlin, Kevin Kowaleski and Justin Mosling, Kristin Garnant and v.skip willits, Linda Kelen, Melissa Jay Craig, Mitchell Spain, Rich Robertson and Rick Hintze.
The exhibition will run through Sunday, Oct. 11.