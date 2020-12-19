St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3200 Asbury Road, will present its annual live nativity from 6 to 8 p.m. today, featuring live animals, the baby Jesus and church members portraying biblical characters.
Those driving by can tune their radios to AM 1520.
Visitors and volunteers will be required to wear masks, and direct access to participants will be limited. Access to the church will be limited to event volunteers.
The entrance to the live nativity will be from the parking lot side only, and no refreshments will be served this year.
For more information, visit facebook.com/stpeterdubuque or contact the church office at 563-583-0860 or stpeterdbq@q.com.