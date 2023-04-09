National German Beer Day — Sunday, April 23 — is just around the corner. Biergartens throughout Deutschland will abound with steins, stanges, bechers, tulips and boots lifted high, “Prost!” In some parts of Germany, Beer Day celebrations rival Oktoberfest.
Although I leave guzzling it to others, German beer brought my family to America.
Dad regularly entertained us with tales about our ancestors, our Vorfahren, but it was the one about Kunigunde I always waited for.
“Before marrying,” he said, “your great-grandmother was a belly dancer in the Black Forest.”
I pictured her, a tall slender German girl whose high cheekbones barely showed beneath the sheer scarf masking her mysterious face. She danced through my childhood dreams like Salome in her silky pantaloons, smooth as sunlight shimmering on water. Her bare midriff rotating, she stepped lightly over leaf and lichen on the forest floor.
Barons, no, kings fell under her spell. And this exotic siren was mine.
One night in deep winter with all 13 of us gathered around, my father reached the crescendo in his family sonata. “Your great-grandmother was a belly dancer in the Black Forest.” Mom sounded a truly discordant note.
“No, Norman, you know very well that Kunigunde was not a belly dancer. She was a folk ballet dancer.”
A ballet dancer?
With that mere shift in accent from the first to the second syllable, my whole fancy came crashing down. She had been only a simple German peasant girl, wearing a hand-sewn frock exposing not her midriff, but only her mid-calf.
But when I grew older, I imagined Joseph after a long morning of grooming horses used to pull beer wagons. He emerges, his sleeves rolled up, his hair swabbed back by sweat. He sips a stein of beer. He wipes the last of his luncheon wiener schnitzel from the corner of his mouth as he notices young lasses circling one another, dancing the traditional Zwiefacher.
Before heading back to the stables, he sees her.
It will be weeks before Joseph has the courage to wait for the marvelous Kunigunde to come walking by the brewery on her way home from cleaning the house of the beer baron up the hill. She is not sweet and fragrant. Her hair is not tidy.
Theirs is not a marriage made in heaven but one grounded in toil and simple merriments.
I learn that years later Fred Miller returns to Germany to visit his friend, the beer baron who employs Joseph and Kunigunde. Miller is so impressed by the cleanliness of the baron’s stables, he invites Joseph to come to Milwaukee to manage his horses for the newly formed Miller Brewing Company. Kuni and Joseph have never heard of Milwaukee. They don’t even speak English.
But Kunigunde, with a grit fired by a good but hard life eking out a living in the working class of 19th century Germany, realizes their daughter will have more opportunities. It only takes one “Ja bitte” from Kuni, and Joseph exchanges his handshake with Miller for tickets on the next boat.
I am grateful to them both. Like so many immigrants last century, last year and even last week, they risked it all. Through nearly insurmountable struggles, they endured.
