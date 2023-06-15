If your birthday is today: Your witty demeanor will shine through this year. Share more with the people you love. Connecting with people of interest will expand your circle of friends and will lead to new beginnings.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Your power of persuasion will skyrocket. Before you push others to join you, make sure you can deliver. Take nothing for granted. Don't promise more than you can deliver.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't let your attitude interfere with getting the help you need. Look for a way to take care of your responsibilities, and move forward, alone if necessary.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Offer a positive attitude to overcome any negativity that comes your way. Concentrate on personal growth and self-improvement.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Say less and do more. What you accomplish will significantly impact your life and the lives of those around you. Change is inevitable.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Travel, communicate and reconnect with people who have something to contribute. Express thoughts, feelings and intentions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't let frustration set in when action is in your best interest. Address necessary changes to make your life better and less challenging.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Do your best to present your skills precisely and make suggestions that give you leverage when faced with competition.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Attend an event that can introduce you to someone who sparks your imagination. Don't be tempted to overspend.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don’t let outsiders interfere with your life. Focus on comfort and convenience. Say no to temptation and yes to self-improvement and romance.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Pay attention to where your money goes. Implement discipline if temptation surfaces. Weigh the pros and cons of any offer, and carefully consider the consequences of a mistake.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Stick to what's doable; if you overload your schedule, you'll miss an opportunity. It's better to have something concrete to offer.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Emotions will be difficult to control. Problems will escalate if someone close to you is overbearing. Stick to the truth..