An article in JAMA Network says that insulin prices have skyrocketed over the past 20 years — in some cases to over $360 a day — even though a vial costs roughly $3 to $6 to produce. This has caused people who depend on insulin to ration their daily dose — or worse, skip it all together. Luckily the federal government has now put a cap on costs for Medicare patients — $35 a month.

And pharma companies, feeling the public outrage, have announced they will reduce prices, too.

