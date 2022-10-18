Tony Danza is enjoying a particularly sweet spot in his life.
The 71-year-old actor best known for his roles on the television sitcoms “Taxi” and “Who’s the Boss?” and University of Dubuque alum is preparing for two major milestones.
“My daughter is getting married,” Danza said in a phone interview. “I wrote a speech. And it only has two musical interludes.”
The other will see him return to his alma mater, performing his live show, “Standards & Stories,” on Saturday, Oct. 22, as part of Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series and homecoming festivities.
It also will mark Danza’s 50th class reunion.
“Just to still be here is pretty great,” he said. “I’ve really been thinking a lot about those 50 years and what it was like when I first showed up (at UD) in 1968. I hadn’t really been out of New York much. I remember coming to Dubuque from Brooklyn and thinking we were landing in a cornfield because I couldn’t see pavement anywhere. It was a culture shock. But being in Iowa gave me another perspective and really made me who I am today. Had I not gotten the education that I got in Dubuque and had that experience in the Midwest, I don’t think I would have gotten where I have.”
Danza attended UD on a wrestling scholarship in 1968, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in history.
“It was the best four and a half years, counting summer school,” he said with a laugh. “I wasn’t the best student.”
Returning to New York after graduating in 1972, Danza was a professional boxer from 1976 to 1979. It was while boxing at a gym that he was discovered by a television producer, leading to his role as part-time boxer and cab driver Tony Banta in “Taxi.” Later, he appeared as Tony Micelli, a former baseball player-turned-housekeeper, in “Who’s the Boss?”
Danza’s star continued to rise as he landed roles in additional TV shows, including “Hudson Street,” “Family Law,” 1997’s “The Tony Danza Show” and another run of “The Tony Danza Show” that aired from 2004 to 2006.
He appeared in the films “The Hollywood Knights,” “Going Ape!” “Angels in the Outfield” and “She’s Out of Control”; was nominated for an Emmy Award for his guest-starring role on “The Practice”; and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Danza also received critical acclaim for his performance in the 1999 Broadway revival of Eugene O’Neill’s “The Iceman Cometh,” in addition to starring in “The Producers” and “Honeymoon in Vegas” on Broadway.
Most recently, he appeared in the Netflix show, “The Good Cop,” alongside singer Josh Groban.
But it has been Danza’s musical outlet with “Standards & Stories” — encapsulating the Great American Songbook intertwined with Danza’s reflections about the past — that has struck a chord.
“I don’t know what happened, but something just clicked with me and that show,” Danza said. “I think part of my love for that music just comes from being Italian. My mother introduced me to it, and it has an effect on you that’s really indescribable. I love going up there every night and making that connection with the audience. It’s thrilling beyond belief.”
His performance marks the second time Danza will have presented it at Heritage Center, previously performing it in 2017.
Having also returned on other occasions to UD, including to receive an honorary degree in 2004, Danza said he is continually impressed by developments at the school.
“It was a good school when I went there, but where it is now is like night and day,” he said. “I’m so happy about it. It’s just tremendous, and it’s so great for the students there.”
The past decade, Danza has worked with youth, collaborating with the New York City Police to help launch the Police Athletic League Acting Program, which has benefited more than 200 New York City teens.
“Our slogan is that by teaching kids how to act, we teach kids how to act,” Danza said. “I worry about young people today. They need something to engage them. The program has been so effective. I think it could work in every city in America.”
Beyond Danza’s upcoming UD engagement, he has a new television show in the works, “Raising Kanan,” as well as a few other projects to be announced.
He continues to credit his “lucky shot” to the foundation his college experience at UD offered him.
“I was plucked out of obscurity for some reason,” Danza said. “And why me? Why not the guy next to me? Somehow, I got this really incredible career. For that reason, it’s important for me to give back.”
For Danza, that sentiment always has included UD.
“That institution was a big part of my life,” he said. “Without it, I’d be a different guy. Without that background and the self-assurance of a college degree, I might have folded. And now getting to celebrate my 50th class reunion and my daughter’s wedding, it’s quite a time in my life. It blows my mind. You do gain wisdom after all these years, and I’m just happy and excited I get to go back to celebrate it and perform. I can’t wait to see everyone.”
